One-Year-Old Killed by Vehicle in Goleta Identified

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the one-year-old boy killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Old Town Goleta Tuesday afternoon as Munir Delgado of Goleta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Delgado was struck by a car on Nectarine Avenue not far from a neighborhood park shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. When emergency personnel arrived, he had already suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, and authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. There are no pending charges.

According to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family to help cover burial and memorial services, Munir — whose nickname was “Toota” — was the youngest of six siblings ranging in age from 4 to 14 and was just a few weeks away from his second birthday.

This incident was one of two pedestrians killed by vehicles in Goleta over the past three days. The other collision involved a semi-truck hitting and killing a pedestrian on the 101 freeway early Thursday morning.

