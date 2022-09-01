BREAKING | All Highway 101 Southbound Lanes Reopened Following Thursday-Morning Fatality
One-Year-Old Killed by Vehicle in Goleta Identified

Munir Delgado Was Killed in a Vehicle-vs.-Pedestrian Accident on Tuesday; No Drugs or Alcohol Involved

A roadside memorial has been set up on Nectarine Avenue in Goleta at the site where one-year-old Munir Delgado was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, August 30. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Thu Sep 01, 2022 | 1:54pm

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the one-year-old boy killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Old Town Goleta Tuesday afternoon as Munir Delgado of Goleta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Delgado was struck by a car on Nectarine Avenue not far from a neighborhood park shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. When emergency personnel arrived, he had already suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. 

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, and authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. There are no pending charges.

According to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family to help cover burial and memorial services, Munir — whose nickname was “Toota” — was the youngest of six siblings ranging in age from 4 to 14 and was just a few weeks away from his second birthday.

This incident was one of two pedestrians killed by vehicles in Goleta over the past three days. The other collision involved a semi-truck hitting and killing a pedestrian on the 101 freeway early Thursday morning.

Thu Sep 01, 2022 | 22:24pm
