Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semitruck on Freeway in Goleta

[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway.

[Original Story] A man was struck and killed by a big-rig truck and trailer early Thursday morning on Highway 101, causing a closure of the southbound side of the freeway for much of the early part of the day, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The accident was reported around 3 a.m., when, according to CHP reports, the pedestrian was crossing from the right shoulder of the freeway between Turnpike and Fairview. “The big rig pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on US-101, approaching Turnpike Road at an undetermined speed,” Gutierrez said.

The victim — whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin — was hit by the semitruck in the center lane, and the truck driver quickly pulled over and called 9-1-1. CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, and paramedics responded to the crash, but the pedestrian sustained major injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the big rig was not injured and was not suspected to be under the influence of any alcohol or drugs. Though the crash is still under investigation, no criminal activity is suspected. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact CHP at (805) 967-1234.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the southbound 101 is restricted to one open lane while Caltrans crews clean up the scene. Traffic can be expected between the Patterson and Turnpike exits until 2 p.m.

