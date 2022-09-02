Pedestrian Killed by Big Rig on Highway 101 Identified as Lompoc Man
Paul Douglas Larson, 30, Was Hit Crossing the Freeway in Goleta Early Thursday Morning
The man struck and killed by a big rig truck on Highway 101 in Goleta early Thursday morning has been identified by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Paul Douglas Larson, of Lompoc.
Larson was reportedly crossing from the right shoulder to the center divider when he was hit by a semitruck driving southbound in the center lane, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver immediately stopped and called 9-1-1, but when emergency personnel arrived, Larson had already sustained major injuries and died at the scene.
The incident caused major traffic delays, with a temporary closure of southbound lanes and bumper-to-bumper traffic for drivers headed from Goleta to Santa Barbara throughout the day. The highway was restricted to one lane until Caltrans crews cleared the area around 1 p.m.
The driver of the big rig was not injured and was not suspected to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
It was the second vehicle-versus-pedestrian death in less than three days in the Goleta area; two days earlier, a one-year-old boy was struck and killed on the street in Old Town.