I can’t believe that City of Santa Barbara hasn’t created designated cooling centers. They sent out weak advice: cool your home via air conditioning 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If no air conditioning, make arrangements.

Make arrangements with whom? That non-helpful advice is racist, ageist, ableist, not helpful to those without cars, and in general poor people.

Maybe our City Council is comprised of Climate Change Deniers. Or maybe they’re lazy, ineffective, and uncaring.