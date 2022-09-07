Body Found Near Mission Creek, Death Under Investigation

Updated 2:45pm

A man was reportedly found dead Wednesday morning near Mission Creek in Santa Barbara, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Emergency services were dispatched to the area between the northbound Mission Street exit for Highway 101 and the Mission Creek bridge shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers at the scene found the body of a man — a transient around 60 years old, according to Ragsdale — whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Police had initially reported the decedent was believed to be a woman.

The cause of death is under investigation, though foul play is not suspected. More information will be released when made available.

