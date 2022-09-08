Web Wizard

Credit: Courtesy Aide Flores

Name: Don “Donny” Brubaker

Title: Web Content Manager

What’d you do before you joined the Independent? I’ve had the good fortune of working at a handful of Santa Barbara institutions over the last decade or so, from Handlebar (barista) to the Lobero (artist hospitality manager). Most recently, I was doing archival work for a Hollywood director on the Riviera who will remain nameless….

Explain to readers what a web content manager does day-to-day. Day in and day out, all-star co-manager Cat Kelley and I rise to the challenge of overseeing the Independent’s cyber kingdom. A newly written piece to be formatted for the website? We’re on it. Breaking news that could benefit from an eye-catching graphic before being pushed to socials? Say less. The daily newsletter needs to be populated with a carefully curated selection of articles that both inform and enlighten? Three words: Web. Content. Manager. From tactfully preparing a place for each piece in the digital realm to the ongoing maintenance of social media platform presence, web content managers are the harbingers of news in a digital era.

What do you do outside of work? Outside of the Independent I’m often doing anything musical! I play in an indie band called Middle Names and deejay around town quite a bit (@donny_bru). Though I love to perform and entertain, I’m also partial to life’s calmer moments, usually with a vibey record and/or enticing read. And, of course, I spend an overwhelming amount of my time as my daughter’s number-one fan.

