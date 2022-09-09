Last Chance to Provide Input on Goleta’s Economic Future Survey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 8, 2022 – Be part of shaping Goleta’s economic future. The City is in the process of creating a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and needs feedback from the entire community – businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents, visitors, and anyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. We hope you will take a moment NOW to fill out this survey before it closes on September 12, 2022 (extended date). The survey is available at:

English language survey: https://www.research.net/r/9TM7RT3

Spanish language survey: https://www.research.net/r/9TM7RT3?lang=es

Community input is essential for the creation of the plan, which will help inform and guide the development of not only the City’s long-term economic vision, but actionable strategies and initiatives. Please take 10-15 minutes to complete our confidential survey to help guide this important project.

If you have any questions or concerns about the planning process or survey, please reach out to Ryan Kitz, Assistant to the City Manager at rkintz@cityofgoleta.org.

Thank you in advance for your participation.