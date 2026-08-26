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This message is an update on the operational changes required due to this week’s heat wave. Harding, McKinley, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Junior High, Franklin and Cleveland will have a minimum day schedule on Thursday due to forecasted extreme heat.

Minimum Day Schedules (Thursday)

Parent Pick-up is Optional: Children are allowed to stay at school until the end of the normal school day.

Children are allowed to stay at school until the end of the normal school day. Student Supervision & Cooling: If you cannot pick up your child at early dismissal, or if you do not have a cool place at home, we will gather students in cooler, air-conditioned classrooms with full adult supervision.

If you cannot pick up your child at early dismissal, or if you do not have a cool place at home, we will gather students in cooler, air-conditioned classrooms with full adult supervision. A-OK After School to Continue: A-OK will continue to hold after-school programming at elementary sites and will make adjustments to classrooms so they maximize the use of cooler, air-conditioned classrooms through the afternoon.

SBHS Athletics Updates: Santa Barbara High School coaches will notify teams about schedule adjustments for practice and contests.

School-Specific Updates: Principals at affected schools will contact families directly with exact dismissal times and logistics.

All campuses are restricting outdoor physical activities, maximizing hydration breaks, and utilizing shaded or air-conditioned spaces. If you have immediate questions, please contact your school’s main office.