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The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Sciences Unit (BSU) Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), working with Sheriff’s detectives, have thwarted a potential school threat and recovered two explosive devices during a multi-day investigation involving a juvenile in the Orcutt area.

The investigation began on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, when deputies received a report that a male juvenile had made concerning statements about harming others.

Over the following several days, CIT deputies worked closely with the juvenile’s family, mental health professionals and school administrators to assess the potential threat. As part of the investigation, CIT deputies reviewed the juvenile’s online activity and conducted a search of the residence. During that search, investigators located two explosive devices and identified an online connection between the juvenile and another juvenile in Illinois who appeared to share similar concerning interests.

On August 22, 2026, the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the residence in the Orcutt area and safely recovered both explosive devices. The Crisis Intervention Team worked concurrently with the juvenile’s family and health care providers to ensure the juvenile was connected with appropriate intervention services. The investigation also benefited from a CIT deputy who is cross-trained as a bomb technician, providing expertise across both the behavioral-health and public-safety components of the case.

Law enforcement in Illinois was notified of the online connection identified during the investigation. That information was investigated by the appropriate local agency and was determined not to present an actionable threat.

Administrators at the appropriate schools were notified of the investigation. Based on the information developed and the early containment of the potential threat, the Sheriff’s Office did not recommend that the schools involved initiate emergency safety protocols.

This investigation illustrates the multifaceted nature of threat-assessment cases, which can involve potential criminal conduct, behavioral-health concerns and campus safety simultaneously. The Sheriff’s Office works closely with schools, families and behavioral-health professionals to evaluate the totality of the circumstances and determine the appropriate response.

When investigators identify an immediate or developing threat to a school campus, the Sheriff’s Office works urgently with school administrators to initiate appropriate safety measures and notify affected students, staff and families. In this case, intervention occurred before school safety protocols were necessary.

The investigation remains ongoing. This information is being shared to reassure the community that the reported threat was thoroughly investigated, the potential danger was contained, and appropriate law enforcement and behavioral-health interventions were initiated. Because this investigation involves a juvenile, identifying information is protected by law and will not be released.

The Sheriff’s Office takes all reports of threats involving schools seriously and appreciates those who promptly report concerning statements or behavior. We also remind students, parents and community members that when they encounter threatening or suspicious content online, the best response is to report it, not repost it. Sharing or reposting threatening content can spread fear, complicate an investigation and unnecessarily amplify harmful material.

Anyone who encounters a social media post or other online content threatening violence should preserve the information when possible and immediately report it to law enforcement or a trusted school official rather than sharing it further.

Targeted Violence is preventable. Please visit the FBI’s Prevent Mass Violence website to learn more about what you can do to help keep our communities safe at https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-investigate/prevent-mass-violence.

Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT), also known as Co-Response, are a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and Behavioral Wellness (BWELL) where Sheriff’s deputies and BWELL clinicians partner to support people in crisis. The primary goals of this model are to increase safety in encounters between law enforcement and individuals in crisis, and when appropriate, divert persons with mental illness from the criminal justice system and into mental health treatment.