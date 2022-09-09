Public Asked to Take an Online Survey on Housing and Transportation; Chance to Receive $50 Cash Card

Data Collected Will Help to Inform How $5.3 Million Will Be Spent on Transformative Projects in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking the public to take an online community survey on housing and sustainable transportation. The 5-minute survey is available in Spanish and English and is a part of SBCAG’s efforts to gather data that will help decide what type of transformative projects could receive $5.3 million funding from California’s Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 (also known as REAP 2.0). Participants who complete the survey online or at in-person events by October 5 will have a chance to receive a $50 cash card.

“This countywide survey is important because it gives us a better understanding of how people feel about their housing and transportation priorities,” said Dajung Chung, planning and public outreach intern for SBCAG. “The information we collect helps community leaders make informed decisions about how best to use limited resources.”

REAP 2.0 grants seek to accelerate progress toward the state’s housing goals and climate commitments.

“For the first time flexible state dollars are being made available to help implement local and regional sustainable community strategies,” said Michael Becker, planning director for SBCAG. “This new program allows us to take a step forward on integrated transportation, housing and land use projects to meet climate goals and improve people’s lives.”

The public is invited to fill out the survey in Spanish and English and learn more about the REAP 2.0 program at the following in-person and online events:

In-Person:

Guadalupe: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 11 at the 99th Annual Fiestas Patrias 2022 Mexican Independence Day Celebration

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 11 at the 99th Annual Fiestas Patrias 2022 Mexican Independence Day Celebration Santa Ynez: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Sept. 22, Santa Ynez Chamber Mixer, Santa Ynez College School at 3525 Pine Street

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Sept. 22, Santa Ynez Chamber Mixer, Santa Ynez College School at 3525 Pine Street Isla Vista: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Oct. 1, California Clean Air Day, Isla Vista Recreation & Park District, 950 Embarcadero Del Mar

Online:

Housing & Sustainable Transportation Town Hall: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at (669) 900-9128, Webinar ID: 883 0585 2163 *Program in English, simultaneous interpretation in English and Spanish

5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at (669) 900-9128, Webinar ID: 883 0585 2163 *Program in English, simultaneous interpretation in English and Spanish REAP 2.0 Lunchtime Webinar: Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 21, REAP 2.0 Webinar via Zoom webinar, or by telephone at(669) 444-9171, Webinar ID: 863 2925 6120 *Program in English and intended for those interested in applying for the $5.3 million of REAP 2.0 funds

SBCAG will invite housing authorities, school districts, special districts, community-based organizations, cities and the county of Santa Barbara to submit proposals to use the $5.3 million for transformative housing and transportation projects starting Oct. 6. Eligible projects must reflect public input received and represent housing, transportation, infrastructure, climate change, infill development and equity.

For questions about the survey or to request more information on the REAP 2.0 program, the public can contact Dajung Chung, Planning and Public Outreach Intern at (805) 961-8925 or info@sbcag.org. More information is also available on REAP 2.0 fact sheet and website at www.sbcag.org/reap.