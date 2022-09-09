The Home Page | Labors of Love in Santa Barbara

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 4, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Happy Labor Day weekend, all! I braved the heat this week to visit an open house in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Santa Barbara. You can see it in person today from 1-4 p.m., including this amazing view from the backyard koi pond shown above, or on the cover of this week’s Independent real estate section. This house, at 1526 Live Oak Lane, is a beautifully remodeled three-bedroom two-and-a-half-bath home with thoughtful design and a great floorplan. Offered at $2,499,999 by Jason Saltoun-Ebin.

Possibly the most charming listing to cross my desk this week is an actual chapel for sale in downtown Santa Barbara. This historic redwood chapel built in 1875 sits on a half-acre parcel at 2020 Chapala Street. The chapel plus its office building are now for sale, listed at $2,695,000 by Robert Heckes of Sotheby’s.

Hats off to all of those who labor tirelessly all year, especially those helping to make our community a better place. Teachers are at the top of my list, so I’m happy to share that the Teacher’s Fund has kicked off its 2022 Back-to-School Supplies Drive this week. Established by Village Properties owner Renee Grubb 20 years ago, the Fund has raised more than $1.9 million for local schools in that time and hopes to top the $2 million mark this year. Teachers set up wish lists for needed supplies, and donors can either “buy” specific items or make a general donation. Visit the site to learn more about being a donor, sponsor, or getting involved. You’ll see many many more thank-you notes like the one above from happy local teachers and students.

Speaking of those who labor tirelessly, if you missed Betsy J. Green (a k a our Great House Detective) in person at Chaucer’s Books last week, never fear! Here’s a link to her lively presentation of her new book, Movies & Million-Dollar Mansions: Silent Movies Made in Montecito. Her latest article will be in next week’s issue, featuring the history of a house in Santa Barbara on a street that used to be known as King Albert Boulevard. Never heard of it? Keep an eye out for next week’s paper to learn more!

Happy Labor Day weekend to all!

