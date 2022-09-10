Photographer Ingrid Bostrom captured some great images of Sean Hayes Band with Matt Jaffe at SOhO this week. Hayes is a Bay Area singer-songwriter who makes music that’s “great to dance to or cry to, or maybe both at the same time.” He’s dueted with Aimee Mann; been covered by the Be Good Tanyas; and toured with Anaïs Mitchell (performing songs from Hadestown, before it was an award-winning Broadway show). His songs have also appeared on NPR, NBC and HBO.

Be Like Water, out November 19, 2021, is Hayes’s ninth full-length album, and his first record in five years — a time period in which, after nearly 20 years in San Francisco, Hayes moved north with his family to Sonoma County.

While doing open mics around the Bay Area, San Francisco songwriter Matt Jaffe was discovered by Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads, and together they produced his first album when he was just 16 years old. Since then, Jaffe has opened for Blues Traveler and Wilco, and co-written with Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s. Having suffered from seizures since 2015, Jaffe also uses his music to unite local and national epilepsy communities.

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Matt Jaffe | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sean Hayes | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



SOhO truly is an excellent spot to catch great performers like these in an intimate space, at a very low cost. (Not to mention, the food’s good too!) Visit sohosb.com/events for the full schedule of what’s coming up this month, including WRYN and local indie musicians; Grant Lee Phillips with Jarrod Dickenson; and a Singer-Songwriter Showcase from Santa Barbara Records.

