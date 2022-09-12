The Arts Fund Goes Uptown in Santa Barbara

After helping to make the Funk Zone into the Art Zone for many years, the Arts Fund has a new Community Gallery in La Cumbre Plaza, as well as a new “family member” with the Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences in that same locale. Both galleries will be open for a fun night of art and community at the Arts Fund Art Walk on Friday, September 16, from 5-8 p.m.

Resistance & Resilience: Art for the People is featured at the community gallery. Curated by local artists Adriana Arriaga and Barbara Parmet, the show highlights the identities, resilience, and social justice work from the perspective of the working class and artists of color living in Santa Barbara County. Featured artists are Solange Aguilar, Veronica Sanchez, Desiree Porter, Khaatia Vantiger and guest curator Arriaga.

“Whether our art focuses on protest, decolonization, or celebrating culture, our creativity is the result of our ancestors who fought for our existence to be here,” said the show’s curators Arriaga and Parmet. “We honor their resistance against oppression through our work. By celebrating our community and defying injustice we say, ‘Respect existence or expect resistance.’” The show is on view through October 22, with an Artist Talk on Friday, September 30, from 5-6 p.m.

The interactive MSME (pronounced “Miss Me”) Gallery currently features work by Marco Pinter; Ethan Turpin; Xindi Kang and Rodney Duplessis; and Elisa Ortega Montilla, among others. Visit seehearmove.com for a schedule.

