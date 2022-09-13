Annual Recruitment for Advisory Groups

Participation Provides Members an Opportunity to Get Involved in Shaping the Community

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 09/13/2022

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on its various City Advisory Groups. The City has more than 40 Advisory Groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community.

The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Resignation Deadline: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Application Deadline: Monday, October 10, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Interviews by the City Council:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4 p.m. (Estimated Time),

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. (Estimated Time); and

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. (Estimated Time)

Appointments: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Applications are available online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/santabarbara/promotionaljobs

Please note that the online application will ask questions about your driver’s license information, proof of right to work in the U.S., and work preferences (days/times). Unfortunately, these sections cannot be removed from the application, but your responses to these questions will not impact your eligibility in any way.

General information about each advisory group (including videos for some of the advisory groups), and the Application for Appointment, list of vacancies, vacancy notices and recruitment schedule may be obtained by accessing the City’s website at: https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/boards-commissions, or from the City Clerk’s Office.

If you’re interested in serving, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5309.