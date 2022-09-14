False Reports of Active Shooter Cause Scare at Bishop Diego High School

Santa Barbara Police Department Says All Students Are Safe and Accounted for; Zero Evidence of Shooter

A scary situation was quickly cleared at Bishop Diego High School Wednesday afternoon, as Santa Barbara police said the school was evacuated due to false reports of an active shooter on or near the campus.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said all students are safe and accounted for, and the campus was cleared by police, sheriff’s deputies, and California Highway Patrol officers who arrived at the scene shortly after 1:30 pm.

No details have been released about who made the false reports, but Ragsdale said there was “zero evidence” of any armed individual on campus, and the incident is still under investigation.

More information will be released when made available.

