San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.

GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.

Information on how to participate in the 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting on September 20th is available in the agenda. The agenda will be posted in advance of the meeting on the City website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

The public can review the final environmental document here for the project. The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is an important component of the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan as it will provide a critical connection between existing bike routes north of U.S. 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south. In particular, it will connect bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route, that connects to Goleta Beach, UCSB and into Santa Barbara. This is a complex project that has involved close coordination with various agencies including Caltrans and the County of Santa Barbara

The Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS-MND) environmental document for the Project describes the detailed improvements that will be made to the City’s transportation system. It also discusses the possible environmental effects of building this nearly 1.5-mile bike path, along with comprehensive protection measures and construction management strategies.

Credit: Courtesy

Description:

The new bike path will include space for bicycles and pedestrians beginning on Calle Real, proceeding under the U.S. 101, and continuing along San Jose Creek through Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town north of Hollister Avenue. The route will then pick up on Kellogg Avenue, and cross over State Route 217 (Ward Memorial Boulevard) on a 350-foot long 12-foot wide bicycle/pedestrian bridge. The bike path then lowers to align adjacent to State Route 217, separated by a 2-foot concrete barrier and bicycle/pedestrian rail to separate users from the roadway. At the south end of the project, the bike path will continue under State Route 217 in a newly constructed box culvert, and daylight again on the southeast side of the highway to connect to the existing Atascadero Creek Bike Path. A project map is available here.

Following the City of Goleta approval of the IS-MND by City Council, the project will proceed to the California Coastal Commission for permitting in accordance with the State Coastal Act. The next phase of the project will consist of the Design and Right of Way Phase. The public will have additional opportunities to weigh in on the project as the design progresses.

Visit our project webpage for more information.