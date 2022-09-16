Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

September 16, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) The leadership, physicians and staff of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are celebrating the fifth year serving our community at the state-of-the-art center located at 540 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. As Santa Barbara’s only comprehensive cancer center, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center opened on September 18, 2017. The team of more than 200 physicians and staff has treated patients across 318,647 visits.

Committed to delivering the most advanced cancer treatment on the central coast, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has become a treasure in our community and a regional destination for many experiencing a cancer diagnosis. Patients benefit from the latest technology and treatments, and a multidisciplinary care team specialized in numerous areas: medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, clinical trials and research, genetic counseling, patient navigation, oncology nutrition, social work and wellness programs. Named in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, the center combines all of these programs under one roof.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is well known for offering the highest-quality care, on par with academic institutions. Our Clinical Research Department enrolling 385 patients in 57 clinical trials, and our Radiation Oncology Department earning the prestigious ASTRO Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx) twice, are just two exceptional achievements over the last five years that indicate a superior level of care. The added benefit for patients is care delivered with a compassionate, family-like feel, right here in Santa Barbara. “We’ve been able to advance the fight against cancer by improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients. This is only achieved when high tech meets high touch care. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is our community’s answer to this need, all in one extraordinary place, close to home,” commented Matt Baumann, DBA, MBA, Vice President of Oncology.

This 5-year milestone could not have been reached without the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the leading fundraising and grant making non-profit dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. Founded on a promise of superior care close to home, the Foundation’s nearly 75-year commitment to their promise made the dream of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center a reality. In the Campaign for Our New Cancer Center, the Cancer Foundation worked in partnership with

Sansum Clinic to raise more than $48 million to build this world-class center. “Today, we are more capable and better equipped to offer advanced cancer care, from education and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship,” remarked Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Executive Director. “We remain committed to elevating the level of care offered to those fighting cancer in our community. I am overwhelmingly grateful for this community’s generosity.”

The list of accomplishments achieved over these past five years is remarkable, especially since so much of this work occurred despite a global pandemic. It is a testament to the vision, persistence and strength of our team of physicians, staff, donors, patients and community partners.

