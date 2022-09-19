All Booked | Some Strange Short Books

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on September 13, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Hello, book lovelies!

There’s officially one week left of summer. Thank goodness. Summer is not my season. In fact, my favorite part of summer is when it ends, because then it’s autumn. The weather cools down a little, the days get shorter, and things get a little spooky. I’m not someone who loves horror or Halloween either, but I do love the atmosphere of autumn. Things get a little weird in autumn, including my reading taste, and I’m here for it. Today, I want to recommend some books that give me that weird and strange feeling. These books are all short, too – hovering right around the 250-page mark.

I am a big believer in going into a book knowing as little as possible. I try not to read too much of the synopses or reviews, since most of them over-share. My pitches below are short and sweet just for that reason.

Credit: Courtesy

Out There by Kate Folk is the strangest thing I have ever read. Ever. This collection of short stories is not only one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve read, but it’s also the most fun reading experience I’ve had. Folk’s imagination is wild. Just when you think things can’t get weirder, the next story starts. These stories have stuck with me over the past few weeks since I’ve pick this up. Reading this book is a wild ride. I don’t know how else to explain it. This book will not be for everyone, but if you go into it with an open mind and a willingness to try something new, I know you won’t be disappointed.

Credit: Courtesy

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey is classified as a sci-fi thriller. We follow a work-obsessed woman who has created a clone. The clone is sleeping with her husband. And then her husband is found dead.

This book is also not for everyone. If you’re thinking that it might not be for you, I would say you’re right. Despite this book being described as a thriller, it is a bit slow, but it pays off in the end. If you enjoyed HBO’s Westworld, then I think you would enjoy this pick.

Credit: Courtesy

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield is one of my favorite covers of the year. Inside those pages in a beautiful and horrific little story about a woman whose wife returns from a deep-sea mission gone wrong.

This story is about love, loss, and grief. Armfield’s writing style is beautiful, slow, and melodic. Again, this story is not for everyone, but if you’re one who can appreciate a story with little plot and still enjoy all that is happening, then this book may be for you.

Do you enjoy reading weird books? If you have any recommendations for me, please email me at emily@independent.com and let me know! I’m always looking for more books and would love to hear from you.

Your smitten bookworm, Emily

