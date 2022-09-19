Students Wanted for City of Goleta Commissions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 19, 2022 – Local students may be wondering what extra-curricular activities they can participate in this school year. The City of Goleta has a special opportunity for two local students to gain experience by serving on a City Commission. The City is currently accepting applications for one Student representative position on the Parks and Recreation Commission and one Youth representative opening on the Public Engagement Commission. This is a unique opportunity to get involved in local government at a young age and make a difference. Applications are now being accepted at https://cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings. The deadline to apply is October 13, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

To be eligible, applicants must be City of Goleta residents between the ages of 15-21 (Public Engagement Commission) or a student 15 years or older (Parks and Recreation Commission). Both Commissions are comprised of seven-members and have regularly scheduled meetings throughout the year.

The Parks and Recreation Commission advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta, including the acquisition, development, maintenance, and improvement of the City’s public parks, recreational services, and open spaces. Members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting; the student commissioner may choose to waive their compensation to receive community service credit.

The Public Engagement Commission (PEC) is charged with looking for opportunities and ways to increase public engagement in City government. The PEC has provided recommendations to City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections. The Commission will continue to advise Council on ways to improve public outreach and increase public engagement. Members are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting.

Applications may be submitted online at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions by October 13, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.