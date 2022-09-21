Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Recently Promoted Staff Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif – On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated eight. staff members on their recent promotions. The ceremony was held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room and was attended by family members, friends, and colleagues.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Brown shared four leadership lessons from Anglo-Irish Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton including leadership aimed at a sense of purpose and adventure; leading in the face of adversity; leading with courage, flexibility and optimism; and leading with an unwavering commitment to your team members. Sheriff Brown said of Shackleton “Perhaps his greatest honor is that his leadership qualities remain as relevant now as they were in the Edwardian era, and that we are still talking about them today. They are traits that we, as contemporary leaders, should always strive to match.”

Next, Sheriff Brown introduced each of his recently promoted staff including Administrative Office Professional Jorge Delgadillo, Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric Delgadillo, Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Delgado, Sheriff’s Sergeant Justin DiPinto, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mark Valencia, Sheriff’s Commander Jason Grossini, Chief Deputy Robert Plastino and Undersheriff, Craig Bonner.

Each of the promotees reaffirmed their oath of office in their new leadership roles and were presented with a certificate of appointment. If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement- please visit SBSheriff.org for more information on how to join our team.