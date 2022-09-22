US 101 Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Re-opens Following Improvement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A major improvement project of the US Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing at Butterfly Lane in Montecito is complete.

A 24/7 closure of the undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for the construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.

The railroad crossing at the south side of the undercrossing includes a new walkway. Handrails and crossing arms with visual and audio signals are included as well.

The mural inside the undercrossing was maintained as part of this project. The contractor for this $3.7 million project was C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia, CA.

