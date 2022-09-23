Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet on Monday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.
Meeting Information:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87413377706
Meeting ID: 874 1337 7706
You must be logged in to post a comment.