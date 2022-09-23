Announcement

Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting

By City of Goleta
Fri Sep 23, 2022 | 10:52am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet on Monday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.

Meeting Information:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87413377706
Meeting ID: 874 1337 7706

Credit: Courtesy
Fri Sep 23, 2022 | 19:01pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/09/23/goleta-homelessness-regional-action-plan-virtual-meeting/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.