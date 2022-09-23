Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting

More Like This

Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet on Monday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.