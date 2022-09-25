Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event at SOhO

Credit: Courtesy

Noise is not what Santa Barbara is known for, especially when compared to its big-city neighbors, or considering the Bowl’s 10 p.m. curfew.

But that doesn’t mean that S.B. is lacking in musical talent or boisterous energy. This small town has a community dedicated to keeping its music scene alive and loud. Elliott Lanam of Hidden City Studios is part of that community, and he’s orchestrated an event to push Santa Barbara’s local talent into the limelight and turn up the volume downtown.

“Imagine doing four different clients a day for the last 10 years; so many people come through here,” Lanam said, explaining his work as the owner of Santa Barbara’s most prolific recording studio. “We have so much talent in Santa Barbara, and I thought it would be cool to put them together in one show.”

What Lanam is calling Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event will jam-pack a range of musical talent onto one stage on Saturday, October 1, at SOhO. Various singers, guitarists, trombone players, sax players, and keyboardists — all based in Santa Barbara — will perform, including Will Breman from The Voice, flamenco guitarist Tony Ybarra, and Lanam himself.

“It’s meant to be a thank-you to the music community of Santa Barbara, which is not only my clientele but the locals, the people who love music and attend shows,” Lanam said. “I really want it to be focused on our community. Although things may be looking rough or grim recently, it’s important to know that there’s still positivity, there’s still family, and there’s still love being spread throughout this town.”

When taking into account that multiple successful musicians — from Katy Perry to Jack Johnson to Rebelution — have roots here, it’s hard to ignore Santa Barbara’s influence on the music scene at large. And the local talent keeps coming. Thanks to music lovers like Lanam, the community can be sure it will not go unnoticed.

Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event takes place at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club (1221 State St.) Saturday, October 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at sohosb.com.

