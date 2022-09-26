Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Will Hold Public Open House for 60th Anniversary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, September 2022 – Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue will be holding its 60th Anniversary of providing professional, all-volunteer rescue services to the County of Santa Barbara and beyond under the direction of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The Open

House will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm at the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Station located at 66 S. San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

At the open house there will be vehicles and equipment on display, rope rescue demonstrations, K9’s and their handlers, and team members available to answer questions and provide tours. SBCSAR will also have a BBQ and a raffle and/or silent auction with some great items. All the proceeds will go towards supporting our team and ongoing operations. Throughout the year, SBCSAR is supported by generous community giving and grants.

SBCSAR began serving the community in 1962 and has evolved from three countywide teams into one team from all backgrounds united for one purpose, to help those in their time of need. Team members are on-call 24/7/365, activated via the 911 system and respond to emergency situations throughout the county ranging from searches for missing persons to trail rescues and vehicles over the sides of roads. The team are trained medical professionals and have extensive training in rope rescue, swift water/flood rescue, mapping/navigation, snow/ice, Project Lifesaver/ELT for downed aircraft, and search management.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue is a professional, all-volunteer and unpaid 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is community supported by generous giving to provide services to the County of Santa Barbara under the direction of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. To learn more about our team or how to support our mission, please visit our website or reach out to us.