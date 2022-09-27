Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Tuesday morning, community leaders and neighbors gathered in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union

High School (SYVUHS) for the groundbreaking of the Refugio Road Trails Restoration Project, a

joint project between Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department and the Santa Barbara Bucket

Brigade. This project features trails connecting SYVUHS and Samantha Drive along Refugio Road

and includes opportunities for community members to participate in volunteer work days on October

1st and October 8th.



At the event Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose office secured $250,000 in

funding to complete this project as part of the safe-routes-to-school program, recognized community

members Faith Deeter and Jessica Schley for their dedicated efforts to bring this trail to fruition.

Deeter and Schley identified that the Refugio Road trail is mapped in the Santa Ynez Valley

Community Plan and enlisted the support of neighboring schools and organizations including Santa

Ynez Valley Union High School, the Dunn School, the YMCA, WeWatch, and the County Riding and

Hiking Trails Advisory Committee towards its restoration. “I am pleased to launch this project on

behalf of the community and neighbors who identified this as a priority-project for the Valley.

Creating safe pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians for commuting and recreation is a

high priority for me,” said Supervisor Hartmann. SYVUHS Superintendent Andrew Schwab spoke at

the event and also noted the importance of the trail for the safety of students walking and biking to

school.



Abe Powell, co-founder and President of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade spoke of the many benefits

of community-led projects – referencing the trail projects the Bucket Brigade has completed in other

regions of the County which, like this one, also featured volunteer work days, “When neighbors take

direct action and participate in improving their own neighborhoods, a new level of connection and

community pride is created. The trails we built in Montecito after the 1/9 Debris Flow have led to

healthier, more connected and resilient neighborhoods.” Powell added that Refugio Road Trails

Restoration is a project “for the community, by the community.”



Chris Sneddon, Deputy Director for Santa Barbara County’s Public Work Department, described the

trail design and the outreach completed by his office, “This project will feature a stabilized earth trail

on the high school side of Refugio Road that will be well suited for pedestrian and cycling use and an

informal, trail on the east side of the road which will be conducive to equestrian use. Both trails will

feature buffers from the road.” Sneddon noted that his Department held community meetings seeking

input on the trail design and he personally spent many hours notifying and working with neighbors

about the alignment of the trails.



Hartmann, Powell, and Sneddon invited community members to participate in the construction of this

project at two upcoming volunteer work days: Saturday, October 1st and Saturday, October 8th at 8:30

a.m. in front of the SYVUHS. Powell noted volunteering to build this trail is a community-building

opportunity and can help youth earn volunteer hours.

More details about the project and a sign-up for these work days are available at

https://sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/refugiotrail/.



Hartmann closed the event stating, “This project is just the beginning of many miles of trails and paths

creating a safer and more connected Santa Ynez Valley.”