Young People in Recovery and Gauchos for Recovery Hosts Free Community Screening of the Award-Winning Feature Documentary Film, ‘Tipping the Pain Scale’

Santa Barbara, September 28, 2022 – Young People in Recovery is partnering with Gauchos for Recovery to host a free film screening of Tipping The Pain Scale, highlighting the innovative solutions and change agents in the addiction and recovery world making a difference across the country. The screening will take place at Isla Vista Theater on October 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

Tipping The Pain Scale follows six individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, and often controversial solutions to the problem. It is a quasi-anthology, weaving characters through their own stories as they connect to the issues plaguing all communities and the country in an urgent fight to save lives. It is a positive and uplifting, yet gritty and real, story of redemption and hope in cinema verité style.

The film features Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, NFL Pro Bowl Player Darren Waller, Spoken Word Artist, and Educator Joseph Green, Washington State Representative Lauren Davis, Community Outreach Volunteer Roz Pichardo, Boston Police Officer Josh De La Rosa. Tipping The Pain Scale is produced by filmmakers Greg Williams and Jeff Reilly, co-creators of the groundbreaking addiction films, THE ANONYMOUS PEOPLE and GENERATION FOUND, and Executive Produced by Tim Grant. The film features an original score from Grammy award-winner, Brendan Berry, as well as featuring music from Sia.

“Solving the complex addiction crisis in communities requires diverse sectors of society to come together,” said Greg Williams, the film’s producer. “Tipping The Pain Scale is a solution-oriented story that doesn’t spend much time talking about the problem, but where do go from here, and what can we all do to play a role in turning the tide on this often-forgotten pandemic impacting more than 40 million Americans and their families directly.”

No pre-registration or tickets are required for this free event. You can learn more about the film here: https://www.tippingthepainscale.com

About Young People In Recovery (YPR): YPR is a national nonprofit organization that provides peer-led, community-based support services for young people in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD)—all 100% free of charge. YPR works to improve access to resources such as education, employment, and housing that sustain individuals in recovery, particularly youth and young adults. For more information visit www.youngpeopleinrecovery.org or send email to info@youngpeopleinrecovery.org or call (720) 600-4977.

About Gauchos for Recovery (GFR): GFR is a peer-driven UCSB program that aims to provide a safe, supportive, and engaging environment for students in recovery or seeking recovery from substance use disorders and addictive behaviors. We support students engaging in any recovery pathway they choose. Additionally, we support students who have been directly or indirectly affected by the substance use of friends or loved ones, and we work to create a recovery-ready campus community. GFR offers a community of supportive peers, recovery-oriented meetings and events, opportunities for leadership and service, a recovery-friendly space, and both peer and professional support. GFR also runs the UCSB Overdose Prevention Program, providing education along with free Naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and drug disposal kits for students and Isla Vista community members.

For more information, visit: ucsbgfr.com.