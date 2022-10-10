Dream Foundation Hosts Second Annual Twilight in the Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.— Dream Foundation hosted its second annual Twilight in the Garden on October 9th at the exquisite home of longtime supporters and foundation friends, Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught. The intimate gathering acknowledged and celebrated the foundation’s devoted supporters and the Dreams they bring to life.

After a warm welcome by emcee and longtime foundation supporter, Andrew Firestone and host, Kenny Slaught, Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer acknowledged Kenny’s twenty-eight years of commitment. A founding supporter, he served as board chair for the past decade. Beginning next year, Kenny will step down to serve as vice chair under newly appointed chair, current board member and New York Advisory Council co-chair, Mario Muredda. Kenny’s dedication to the organization and those it serves was further epitomized with his appointment of Lifetime Honorary Director, the first time the foundation has bestowed such an honor.

For the first time, Dream Foundation was delighted to introduce its Dream Docents – Barbara Allcock, Trish Cantillon, Lore Coudert, Paloma Espino, Jaqueline Indelicato, Matthew Neal, Erin Smith, Rebecca Steiger, and Megan Turley. Comprised of Dream recipient’s family members, current employees, former employees, and longtime foundation friends, docents mingled about sharing their experiences with the organization and how it has positively impacted their lives.

A stunning visual display highlighted the 1,824 Dreams the guests in attendance made possible through their years of giving. From iPads to connect with loved ones during the pandemic to final family vacations and everything in between, the 1,824 Dreams served were as different and unique as the Dream recipients.

Guest speaker Krystal Johnson shared her own experience of her mother’s unique Dream. Krystal’s mother, Carolyn, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at 46 years old. With a life expectancy of six months, she knew she would never watch Krystal walk down the aisle, but she didn’t want to let her illness rob her of one particular milestone mother-daughter experience: wedding-dress shopping. Krystal reflected upon that Dream day with her mother, acknowledging the attendees who gave them the opportunity to create memories that now live in Krystal’s mind and heart.

Andrew Firestone led the paddle raise and live auction featuring a Santa Barbara Polo Club Experience courtesy of Farmers & Merchants Bank, an exclusive Cannabis Farm Experience courtesy of Autumn Brands and CARP Growers; The Good Plow; and The Food Liaison, a Santa Ynez Valley Tour complete with wine tasting, horseback riding, and a luxurious stay at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, courtesy of The Inn; Vino Vaqueros; Bar Le Cote; Los Olivos General Store; Bien Nacido Estate and Miller Family Wine Company; Pony Espresso; and Beckmen Vineyards, a private screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis with Dream Foundation Ambassador, Priscilla Presley courtesy of Ms. Presley and Nina Terzian, and a decadent dinner paired with the finest wine from cookbook author, renowned blogger and home cook, Valerie Rice courtesy of Ms. Rice; Eat Drink Garden; JONATA and The Hilt Estate, an exquisite Mexican getaway including first-class travel, a five-night stay in a six bedroom home on Isla Navidad, and a two-night stay at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo courtesy of Lizzie & Andrew Tobias; Casa Colina; Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo; and Alaska Airlines.

Musicians Tina and Laura Schlieske with Luke Ebbin performed to the delight of all leaving guests inspired and hopeful for the organization’s work in the coming year.

The evening was made possible thanks to its dedicated sponsors: Presenting Sponsor – Colleen Barnett-Taylor & Michael Taylor, Paradise Sponsor – Southwest Airlines, Eden Sponsors – Apollo & Adara Alday; Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught; Sheryl Zimmerman & Philip Sloane, Oasis Sponsors -Anonymous; Elizabeth & Andrew Butcher; Kate & Arthur Coppola; Betty Dominguez; Elizabeth & Greg Fowler – G.A. Fowler Family Fdn.; Wells Hughes, Arlington Financial Advisors; Rick & Karen Perry; Kent & Alexandra Weed, LiveUrPurpose.com, Haven Sponsors – Debra Borden & Peter Borneman; Tim & Louise Casey; Lynn Kirst; Montecito Bank & Trust; David J. Nygren, Ph.D., Nygren Consulting, LLC; Eva & Emre Rhodes; Justine Roddick & Tina Schlieske; Elizabeth Farnan Rodrigues, CPA; and Heather Taylor & Todd Bogdan.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations, and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.