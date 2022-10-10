Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Presents the 13th-Annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is excited to present the 13th-annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival; a free, family-friendly event celebrating the Asian American communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio Neighborhood. Come see an array of cultural performances featuring dancing, drumming, and more. Shop at local Asian American artisan booths, participate in cultural arts and crafts, and learn about Santa Barbara’s Asian American history at educational booths.

When: Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St

Credit: Courtesy

Performance Schedule

11:00 · Togen Daiko

11:30 · Camarillo Kung Fu & Lion Dance Association

12:20 · Gamelan Sinar Surya

1:00 · Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association led by Chao Pang

1:15 · Hula Anyone

1:45 · Saehee Jong

2:00 · Ojai O’daiko

2:30 · SS805

2:45 · UCSBreakin’

This event is sponsored by the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

SBTHP would also like to thank D.J. Javier for providing artwork to the festival.

For more information on this year’s Asian American Neighborhood Festival, please visit sbthp.org/aanf.

You may also stay up to date on additional programming via Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation’s website, or Instagram (@SBTHP).