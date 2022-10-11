‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Josh Soskin, whose art is on the poster, is one of 12 artists whose work is featured at “Art For Good,” a benefit exhibit on October 14. | Credit: Courtesy

In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children.

Helena Mason Art Gallery’s “Art For Good” show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.

Funds raised will go to Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper, an organization with a mission to protect and restore Santa Barbara Channel, and Gwendolyn’s Playground, a nonprofit with a mission to build the first all inclusive playground in Santa Barbara.

“Two of the artists, Chris Gocong and Josh Soskin, approached me with the idea to have the event,” Sanchez said. “Personally, my children, especially my daughter Bobbi, inspire me everyday to continue to be involved and give back to our community.” Sanchez explained that her daughter often advocates against littering to friends and family, and has even educated her on how city infrastructure impacts our ocean.

“We love spending our time at the beach and enjoying the ocean water, so when Josh proposed SB ChannelKeeper I thought it was perfect,” Sanchez said. “And Gwendolyn’s Playground has always been an organization that I’ve wanted to donate to help them reach their goal. When my daughter saw the plans for the park, she was so excited and continues to ask me when we get to go.”

With their “Collection Two” showcase still on view, Helena Mason gallery visitors will have the chance to peruse the stunning artwork and photographs, with drinks and food from local vendors.

“Topa Topa and Revealed by Sean Best have donated beer and wine for the event, and Mony’s Foodtruck will also be onsite,” Sanchez said. “There may even be a special live performance to close the show.”

The event will be held on Friday, October 14, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are available online now for $15, and will also be sold at the door on the day of the event.

