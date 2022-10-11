California Challenge Bike Ride to Move Through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties next week. The group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in the following locations during the daytime hours.

Day 1, Monday, October 17: Santa Cruz to Monterey:

The cyclists will begin their 5-day ride in Santa Cruz using local roads off the

state highway system to reach Monterey.

Day 2, Tuesday, October 18: Monterey to San Simeon:

The cyclists leave Monterey and will use Highway 1 to arrive in San Simeon.

Day 3, Wednesday, October 19: San Simeon to Pismo Beach:

The cyclists will head south from San Simeon and will use portions of Highway 1 to reach Pismo Beach.

Day 4, Thursday, October 20: Pismo Beach to Solvang:

The cyclists will leave Pismo Beach on southbound Hwy. 1 and will reach Solvang primarily using city streets and county roads.

Day 5, Friday, October 21: Solvang to Santa Barbara:

The cyclists will leave Solvang and will travel along Highway 154 to reach Santa Barbara.

The group will be escorted by police and CHP when available to ensure the safety of cyclists and motorists. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform the public about the cyclists and support vehicles.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5