Figueroa Mountain Brewing Wins 2 at Great American Beer Fest, Passes 200 Medals Mark
Denver, CO (October 8th, 2022) – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company continued a 12-year long
tradition today: winning at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest beer competition and
what Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease calls “the Academy Awards of the American craft brewing
community.” The Buellton, CA brewery took home 2 awards, winning bronze medals for their Hoppy
Poppy IPA and Dreaming of Bamberg beers.
Figueroa Mountain now has the distinction of being the only brewery that has medaled in every
competition since 2011, with a running total of 31 pieces of hardware. Perhaps more impressively though,
is that this win brings the company’s medal count for all major beer competitions past the 200 mark, to a
total of 201…for now, at least.
“We feel so fortunate to have been recognized with these awards,” said an ecstatic Kevin Ashford,
brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain. “Keeping a streak of wins longer than any other
American brewery shows that brewing great beer is more than just the work of one person; it’s about
building a great team.”
Ashford accepted the awards with several members of the “FigFam,” including founder Jaime Dietenhofer. Jaime and his father Jim started the brewery together in 2010, shortly before entering their first GABF competition the following year. It has since expanded to 4 locations all throughout Southern California, and is in the midst of a buildout of three more locations in Los Angeles in the coming months.
The award marks the 4th medal at GABF for Hoppy Poppy IPA, having previously won in 2017 through 2019. Dreaming of Bamberg, a beechwood-smoked beer in the German Eisbock style, medaled in its
first year being entered.
The Great American Beer Fest, now in its 40th year, attracted 9,904 beers this year from 2,154 breweries
throughout the United States. Figueroa Mountain’s full list of GABF wins is included below:
2022
Bronze – Dreaming of Bamberg – Smoke Beer
Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale
2021
Gold – Meat Sweats – Amber American Lager
Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale
Silver – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager
Silver – Schwarz is the New Black – German Dark Lager
2020
Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout
2019
Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA
2018
Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale
Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA
Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest
2017
Silver – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA
Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – Dark Lager
Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast
2016
Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – European-Style Dark Lager/Munich-Style Dunkel
Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Amber Lager or Dark Lager
Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest
Bronze – Once you Go Schwarz – German-Style Schwarzbier
2015
Gold – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout
Silver – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Dark Lager
2014
Gold – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager
Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier
2013
Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale
Gold – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout
Silver – Oktoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest
Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier
Silver – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout
2012
Bronze – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager
Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout
Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast
2011
Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout
For a full list of Figueroa Mountain awards, visit FigMtnBrew.com/awards