Figueroa Mountain Brewing Wins 2 at Great American Beer Fest, Passes 200 Medals Mark

Denver, CO (October 8th, 2022) – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company continued a 12-year long

tradition today: winning at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest beer competition and

what Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease calls “the Academy Awards of the American craft brewing

community.” The Buellton, CA brewery took home 2 awards, winning bronze medals for their Hoppy

Poppy IPA and Dreaming of Bamberg beers.

Figueroa Mountain now has the distinction of being the only brewery that has medaled in every

competition since 2011, with a running total of 31 pieces of hardware. Perhaps more impressively though,

is that this win brings the company’s medal count for all major beer competitions past the 200 mark, to a

total of 201…for now, at least.

“We feel so fortunate to have been recognized with these awards,” said an ecstatic Kevin Ashford,

brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain. “Keeping a streak of wins longer than any other

American brewery shows that brewing great beer is more than just the work of one person; it’s about

building a great team.”

Ashford accepted the awards with several members of the “FigFam,” including founder Jaime Dietenhofer. Jaime and his father Jim started the brewery together in 2010, shortly before entering their first GABF competition the following year. It has since expanded to 4 locations all throughout Southern California, and is in the midst of a buildout of three more locations in Los Angeles in the coming months.

The award marks the 4th medal at GABF for Hoppy Poppy IPA, having previously won in 2017 through 2019. Dreaming of Bamberg, a beechwood-smoked beer in the German Eisbock style, medaled in its

first year being entered.

The Great American Beer Fest, now in its 40th year, attracted 9,904 beers this year from 2,154 breweries

throughout the United States. Figueroa Mountain’s full list of GABF wins is included below:

2022

Bronze – Dreaming of Bamberg – Smoke Beer

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale

2021

Gold – Meat Sweats – Amber American Lager

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Silver – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Silver – Schwarz is the New Black – German Dark Lager

2020

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

2019

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

2018

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

2017

Silver – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – Dark Lager

Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast

2016

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – European-Style Dark Lager/Munich-Style Dunkel

Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Amber Lager or Dark Lager

Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

Bronze – Once you Go Schwarz – German-Style Schwarzbier

2015

Gold – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

Silver – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Dark Lager

2014

Gold – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

2013

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Gold – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

Silver – Oktoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

Silver – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

2012

Bronze – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast

2011

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout



For a full list of Figueroa Mountain awards, visit FigMtnBrew.com/awards