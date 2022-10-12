School Board Votes Urged
The evidence is indisputable: Excessive COVID school closures, mandates, and protocols caused significant harm and learning loss on Santa Barbara’s youth. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we elect school board trustee members who understand that educating our children is job number 1. We need trustees who will represent parents and students and who will lead without loyalties to established political parties. It is time to focus on educational outcomes and give our youth the opportunities they deserve for the future. Please vote for the following candidates:
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Area 1: Dan La Berge or Efigenia Banales
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Area 4: Phebe Mansur
Santa Barbara County Board of Education Area 1: Roseanne Crawford
Santa Barbara City College Area 1: Debi Stoker
Santa Barbara City College Area 5: Sharon Salvador-Jegottka