Comparing Apples to Avocados

The Independent‘s negative endorsement of Carpinteria’s Measure T omits incredibly important facts.

First, Carpinteria citizens voted an increase in sales tax in 2018, Measure X, which generated $3.5 million for the city in 2020-21, in order to not over-develop the Last Small Classic California Beach Town.

Second, for years, multitudes of Carpinterians have spoken before the City Council against this development and repeatedly have been completely ignored by four of five councilmembers. This is the reason Measure T is now on the ballot.

Third, this proposed hotel is located in a designated Tsunami Evacuation Zone with zero regard for inevitable sea level rise.

Fourth, hotels are notoriously known for excessive water use, exacerbating our extreme drought conditions.

Fifth, there is no way to 100 percent predict tourists will take the train, will pay dearly to sleep directly next to train whistles, and this “alleged” hotel income will not go where it is needed most — to our schools.

Sixth, how appropriate the illustration of a “ghost” of a child alone, about to cross the railroad tracks. This location is inherently dangerous; the City of Carpinteria, as lessor (owner) of the land to hotel developers (some who do not live in Carpinteria), may be at risk for any legal liability, potentially leading to large lawsuits against the city.

These ominous omissions in the Indy‘s endorsement are deeply concerning.

I will be voting Yes on Measure T to protect Carpinteria.