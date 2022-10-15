Don’t Be Fooled

With each election we see many flashy, high gloss flyers in the mail supporting one or another candidate or measure. This year we see the same misrepresentation by the No on Measure T group. Do you believe them? Almost every statement they make contradicts the city’s 9212 report. That report was presented before the Carpinteria City Council, as allowed by state law.

Legal language is confusing, and I am quoting from those documents and placing more familiar language in “people speak.”

For example, “City staff interprets that the addition of ‘existing parking’ to the OSR (Open Space Recreation) Land Use category definition does not by itself preclude ‘new parking’ on OSR designated parcels within the City.” (p.10, paragraph 3). In other words, parking is allowed.

Another example from the No campaign: Measure T will lead to “High density multi-family residential development of Parking Lot 3?” Whereas the City wrote, “While Measure T2022 would continue that residential overlay, per state law, the density allowable follows the underlaying density and the only housing allowed on REC (Recreational) zone is a caretaker’s dwelling on Parking Lot #3.” (9212 Report, p.11, paragraph 3) So, there will be NO high density residential development there.

The city attorney stated that “no other OSR (Open Space Recreation) parcels in the City have this (residential) overlay.” So why are there so many misrepresentations or false statements made by the No folks? They seem to be using scare tactics and intimidation.

What does Yes on Measure T2022 do? It stops commercial development of public land, i.e. the hotel, on Parking Lot 3. Public land owned by Carpinterians will be safe from private developers. It maintains the Carpinteria we all love — the last small-beach town in Southern California.

Vote YES on Measure T.