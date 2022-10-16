Listen, Don’t Waste Your Time

When Santa Barbarians want to watch TV, we have to choose among thousands of different shows streaming every moment of every day. We spend more time picking out which show to watch than actually watching shows.

But, when Santa Barbarians want to listen to any of the great shows on public radio, all we have to do is turn on KCLU. We never have to waste time choosing what to hear because every show is the same — they all tell you the news. As in:

All Things Considered: news that is considered to be newsworthy.

Here and Now: news which may also include there or then news.

The World: news of everything we know (until The Universe debuts).

Think: news to think about.

Hidden Brain: news about thinking.

To the Best of Our Knowledge: news we’ve thought about.

This American Life: news not limited to American lives.

The New Yorker Radio Hour: news not limited to New Yorkers.

Science Friday: news not limited to science, or Fridays.

Market Place: business news told irreverently, and economically.

Planet Money: economic news told straight, with statistics.

Freakonomics: freaky news told with statistical twists.

Fresh Air: one hour of one person’s news.

TED Radio Hour: one hour of one or two people’s news.

Moth: one hour of more than two people’s news.

Snap Judgment: edgy personal news.

Reveal: edgy investigative news.

Throughline: edgy old news.

And, finally, as a reward for listening to the news, KCLU gives us Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me: a news quiz.