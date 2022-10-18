Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Affordable Connectivity Program & CalFresh Enrollment Event 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is participating in the statewide mobilization effort to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) called Get Connected! California. This statewide effort is working to close the equity and access gap in the digital divide through increased registration for affordable internet services.

In partnership with UCSB Basic Needs, UCSB Tech Equity, Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast, California Emerging Technologies Fund and Cox Communications IVCSD is hosting a Get Connected + CalFresh Enrollment Party on Saturday, October 22. The event will be at the Isla Vista Community Center located at 976 Embarcadero del Mar from 1pm to 4:30pm. A raffle will be held every 30 minutes to win a Chromebook or tablet device and priority will be given to community members who do not have a device at home.

Visit the Isla Vista Community Center to enroll in free services for groceries and a reliable internet connection. Volunteers will walk community members through everything to help make these services as accessible as possible. Calfresh provides a monthly allowance of $250 for groceries for your household for qualifying community members. The Affordable Connectivity Program can help eligible households reduce their monthly internet bill by up to $30. These households are also eligible for a one-time $100 discount when buying a laptop or tablet from participating providers. If you are eligible for Calfresh, you are also eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

For more information about this event, contact Myah Mashhadialireza, Community Spaces Program Manager, at 805-770-2752 or communityspaces@islavistacsd.com.

To learn more about ACP and fill out an application, please visit: http://www.internetforallnow.org/applytoday or call 866-745-2805.