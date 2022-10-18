Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When: Wed., Oct. 26, 2022

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta

Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: www.SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair

Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109

Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 18, 2022) — Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast region, will hold its third Hospitality Career Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Wed., Oct. 26, at The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Job seekers interested in positions with Santa Barbara South Coast lodging properties, restaurants and local attractions are encouraged to attend.

The event will feature a dozen local businesses looking to hire staff for a variety of roles, from entry-level reservationists or housekeepers to program directors in upper management. Participating employers include Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta; El Capitan Canyon; El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel; Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort; Hotel Californian; Hotel Santa Barbara; PRA Santa Barbara (an event management company); Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara; Residence Inn by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta; Santa Barbara Inn; Santa Barbara Zoo; and Westmont College. There will be Spanish- and English-speaking staff present to help facilitate interviews and discussion.

“We are thrilled to host our third career fair this year,” says Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “Our previous career fairs have successfully connected job seekers to their future employers. Since the pandemic, many local businesses have been experiencing staffing shortages, and we are committed to supporting workforce development for the hospitality industry.

“There are exciting opportunities at this month’s event as well. From group sales coordinators and event directors to hosts, gardeners, cooks and even zookeepers, there are unique roles available on the South Coast.”

This event is the third in a series of hospitality career fairs organized by Visit Santa Barbara, with rotating venues and vendors. Visit Santa Barbara also assisted with organizing the State Street Job Fair on Sept. 28. Additional career fairs will be offered throughout next year to continue assisting employers and job seekers.

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and by a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses. The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $1.9 billion, supporting more than 13,000 jobs and generating more than $56 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm.