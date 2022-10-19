Olive Mill Roundabout Overview Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Please join us to discuss the upcoming Olive Mill Roundabout construction. For businesses, we have set up a joint meeting with the Coast Village Improvement Association (please note that you do not have to be a member to attend):

Thursday, Oct. 20th from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the Montecito Inn

If you are unable to join us at that time, we will also hold a public meeting on:

Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Montecito Inn

At each meeting, we’ll show renderings of the roundabout design, discuss construction staging and access, review expectations for delays, and answer questions from participants. These meetings are intended to help everyone get ready for construction of this important improvement while acknowledging that building in this area is challenging.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Olive Mill Roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection at Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, North Jameson Lane, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Olive Mill Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Olive Mill Road. The new roundabout is designed for 20 mph. Drivers will see signs for each roadway name at each leg of the roundabout. The center of the roundabout will be planted with olive trees and feature a sandstone retaining wall. Lighting will be improved around the roundabout.

Pedestrians will have access with crosswalks around the mountain side of the roundabout. Bicyclists can either take the lane through the roundabout or walk bikes using pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalks on the mountain side.

Construction is scheduled from mid-November 2022 through summer 2023.

The project will be built by Caltrans and is funded by SBCAG. Project preliminary design and permitting were led by the City and County of Santa Barbara, with final design and utility coordination being led by SBCAG.