Re-elect Kathleen Werner to Goleta Water Board

We are writing to voice our strong support for Kathleen Werner, who’s running for re-election to the Goleta Water District board. We serve on the board with Kathleen and are proud to be her colleagues.

Kathleen is the board’s current president; she leads with intelligence, good will and clear vision. She makes sure that all voices are heard and that discussions fully address the serious policy issues facing water districts in this time of drought and climate uncertainty.

The Goleta Water District provides a life-line service for our Goleta Valley community. It is vitally important for our community to have capable, knowledgeable, and experienced people serving on the board.

Kathleen has lived in the Goleta Valley for over 30 years and served our community for 25 years in her profession as a water-quality chemist. She was first elected to the Water District’s board in 2018 and immediately demonstrated that her background and experience make her uniquely well suited to the critical responsibilities of this position.

We heartily endorse Kathleen Werner for re-election to the Goleta Water District board.