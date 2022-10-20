Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Burglary at Vacant Santa Barbara Home

Andy Dick at the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Freaky Deaky. | Credit: David Shankbone

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested last week allegedly in the act of burglarizing an empty home in the Riviera hills of Santa Barbara, and has been held in county jail for at least a week, according to Santa Barbara Police records.

Police responded to the hillside home near Mission Ridge and Las Alturas in the early evening hours of Thursday, October 13, after hearing reports of an unknown person on the property, where he was allegedly found trying to flee with tools from the vacant home.

Less than 24 hours before the arrest, Dick posted two videos to his Instagram account, where he can be seen walking around a house in the Santa Barbara hills that appears to be either empty or under construction. In both videos, Dick can be heard saying, “This is my new house.”

Police had probable cause to detain and arrest Dick, who was taken to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked with a charge of felony residential burglary. He has been held in the jail for at least a week with a bail of $50,000.

Santa Barbara jail records show that he was still in custody as of noon on Thursday, October 20, though jail records also show he is scheduled for release.

Dick is being represented by public defender Brian Mathis and had pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree burglary. In a statement, Mathis said they “are confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward.”

The actor and comedian has been arrested several times in the past two years, most recently in Orange County six months ago, where he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man at O’Neill Regional Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @andydick1221 An Instagram post that appears to be an abandoned house in the Riviera hills of Santa Barbara, posted by Andy Dick the day of his arrest.

