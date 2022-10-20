LANCO Concert Caps Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley with Song

Academy of Country Music Award–winning, platinum-selling band LANCO performs on Sunday, November 6, at the finale of the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Festival, with what looks to be a delightful — and delicious — capper to the four-day, six-town celebration of the region’s bounty.

A touring band known for their high-energy live shows, lead singer and chief songwriter Brandon Lancaster (hence the band’s name), along with guitarist Eric Steedly, keyboardist Jared Hampton, bassist Chandler Baldwin, and drummer Tripp Howell happily hit the road once things opened up for concerts. They also have a recently released EP, Low Class Lovers, with five new songs focused on soldiering on against the headwinds of uncertainty and occasional heartbreak to squeeze out every last ounce of joy from life.

With kudos such as, “The band continues to cultivate an identity as expert showmen” (Rolling Stone), and “Best concert we have seen! They put in a great show! Can’t wait to see them again” (Texreview.com), this promises to be a fun evening under the stars.

The show takes place at the 700-seat, open-air, Solvang Festival Theater, and tickets include a pre-show wine and food reception featuring Santa Barbara County wines, craft beer, and bites from some of the area’s hottest restaurants, including Peasants Feast and Coast Range. In addition, 5 percent of all ticket sales for this and every Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event will benefit Feed the Valley, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3DieKEw.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.