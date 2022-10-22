Taking Away Established Rights

The far right’s mistrust of our elections is a ploy to make decades-long fair and trusted elections unfair in their favor.

They tried to take away certifying our national elections with violence, murder, and assault of our patriotic police. They limit women’s health care and reproductive rights. They want to defund Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Restrict easy access to vote on only one day instead of expanding it to four days.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday to vote would end the hours-long lines to vote on Tuesday that’s been an obvious, decades-long big problem. The far right wants to make it worse instead of better.