The Hall Team from Compass is hosting their annual HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party over three days Friday October 28-Sunday October 30, from 4-8PM each day.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature a taco truck, and Sunday’s festivities will include a live band. Kevin and Lesley Hall and team host a community of friends and clients in their front yard at 3709 Capri Drive in Santa Barbara. This will be the 6th edition of this fun event.

Kevin Hall shared the logistics: “We’ll provide the pumpkins and carving tools! In addition to pumpkin carving, we’ll celebrate The Hall Team winning the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Of 2022” in the category of “Best Real Estate Team” for the 4th year in a row. We’ll have Taco trucks both Friday and Saturday as well as a band on Sunday.”

The Team collects donations – via cash, check or Venmo – for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County. All are welcome to come carve a pumpkin, bring a donation or just enjoy popcorn, snacks, and a celebration of the season. Kevin shares “We keep all the carved pumpkins and create one incredible display on our custom designed risers for the community to enjoy all weekend through Halloween on Monday night.” Photos shown are of previous years’ festivities. For more information or questions, Call Kevin at 805-451-9998.

