Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy

Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The graduates completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections with 243 hours of instruction. Some of the instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training and Direct Supervision training.

Graduates from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office include: Andres Aguilar, Ersan Celmeta, Colby Cochrane, Jarred-James Desoto, Marc Escobia, Brianne McKinsey, and Eduardo Tafoya.

In Sheriff Brown’s keynote speech, he offered advice to Custody Deputies saying, “Look for the good in people, live within your means, exercise common sense, and respect yourself and other people – whether they be loved ones, colleagues, arrestees, or other members of the public.”

Custody Deputy McKinsey earned the title of Valedictorian. Custody Deputy Escobia was awarded the Ron Battles Award by the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Custody Deputy Tafoya was awarded the Leadership Award, presented by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.

If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.