Man Arrested for Robbery at CVS in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Respond to Robbery Early Tuesday Morning, Find Glass Door Broken
Early Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara Police responded to a burglar alarm at the State Street CVS location downtown to find the front glass door broken and suspect gone.
The call came in around 6 a.m, and officers on the scene were able to identify and locate the suspect in question, who was arrested a few hours later less than a mile away.
The 32-year-old suspect was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for commercial burglary and vandalism. The suspected burglar is currently being held on $20,000 bail.