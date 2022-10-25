Briefs

Man Arrested for Robbery at CVS in Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Respond to Robbery Early Tuesday Morning, Find Glass Door Broken

Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Oct 25, 2022 | 4:57pm

Early Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara Police responded to a burglar alarm at the State Street CVS location downtown to find the front glass door broken and suspect gone.

The call came in around 6 a.m, and officers on the scene were able to identify and locate the suspect in question, who was arrested a few hours later less than a mile away.

The 32-year-old suspect was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for commercial burglary and vandalism. The suspected burglar is currently being held on $20,000 bail.

