SBART Press Luncheon: Sagarika Manian and Nathan Barrios Named Athletes of the Week

Sagarika Manian claimed her second consecutive Channel League individual golf title after shooting an 87 over 18 holes at Ridge River Victoria Lakes golf course in Oxnard. The sophomore also led Dos Pueblos to a team title to earn SBART Female Athlete of the Week honors.

Nathan Barrios was named the male Athlete of the week after rushing for 210 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns in Santa Barbara High’s 42-23 victory over Buena. The Dons remain tied with Rio Mesa and Pacifica atop the Channel League standings with an 8-1 overall record (6-1 in Channel League play).

Nathan Barrios Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

SBCC football prepares for first-place showdown

The Vaqueros are enjoying a banner season thus far and improved to 6-1 overall with a 52-0 victory over L.A. Valley on Saturday.

SBCC will now turn its attention to two-time defending American-Pacific Conference champions Antelope Valley (4-3 overall, 2-0 American Pacific Conference). Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Antelope Valley.

“They’ve won the conference the last two years in a row so in order to be the top dog you have to knock off the top dog,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “We’ve won six in a row and we feel really good about ourselves, but the fact of the matter is we gotta rise up this week and play a very tough Antelope Valley team. Hopefully we’re back next week and we can talk about a successful Vaquero trip.”

Moropoulos brought linebacker Carson Joe who is from Medford, Oregon and returned an interception for a touchdown against L.A. Valley. The other SBCC football player at the press luncheon was Grant Hessler, a defensive lineman who has lived in the opponent’s backfield of late.

Carson Joe (left) and Grant Hessler (right). Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

UCSB Women’s Soccer Qualifies for Big West Tournament

The Gauchos needed to win out over the final week of the regular season to make the conference tournament. A 1-0 victory over UC Irvine, highlighted by a Lauren Helwig goal, was followed by a 2-1 victory over first-place Long Beach State.

Against Long Beach State, Dylan Lewis scored on a penalty kick just 42 seconds into the match and Claire Grounwinkle provided the game-winning goal in the 75th minute by blasting the ball into the top left corner of goal.

The UCSB victory was the first Big West Conference loss for Long Beach State and clinched the Gauchos spot in the Big West Tournament.

Laguna Blanca Eight-Man Football

The Owls are tied atop the Frontier League standings at 2-0 following a 29-21 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday.

Junior Spencer Hlavaty made his first start of the season at quarterback after just two days to prepare as the first two quarterbacks were out with injury. Hlavaty contributed a 65-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes in the first half.

Laguna Blanca athletic director Matt Steinhaus also brought a key piece along the offensive and defensive lines, James Couvillion, a junior, who finished with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Laguna Blanca will play at Villanova Prep for the Frontier League championship on Saturday, at 1 p.m.