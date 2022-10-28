County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a District are eligible to serve on a District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. District Board appointments shall be made no later than December 2, 2022.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is currently accepting applications to fill vacancies for the following Boards of Directors:

-Casmalia Community Services District

-Cuyama Community Services District

-Cuyama Valley Recreation District

-Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District

-Mission Hills Community Services District

-Montecito Sanitary District

-Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District

If you are interested in serving:

An application form is available online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/2839/Boards- Commissions-and-Committees; at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407 in Santa Barbara, CA, 93013; or by calling the Clerk of the Board Office at: (805) 568-2240. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. For specific information regarding this announcement, please contact the Clerk of the Board Office at: (805) 568-2240. Applications may be emailed to the Clerk of the Board at Sbcob@countyofsb.org, hand delivered or mailed to 105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407, Santa Barbara, CA, 93013, or faxed to the Clerk of the Board Office at (805) 568-2249.