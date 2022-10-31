Have a Safe and Fun Halloween

When Driving Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters

The Santa Barbara Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe. On Halloween, we ask those operating vehicles to drive extra cautiously, especially in residential neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating.

If you are drinking alcoholic beverages, have a designated driver or use a ride-share to get home safe.

Those enjoying trick-or-treating, we recommend wearing high visibility clothing and using a flashlight so you are better visible to drivers.

In addition, the Santa Barbara Fire Department offers the following costume safety tips for trick-or-treaters:

We want everyone in Santa Barbara to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween!