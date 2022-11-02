Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.

Dr. Zimmerman co-directs the Program on Aging, Disability, and Long-Term Care, Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is internationally recognized as an expert in long-term services and supports for older adults and for her work in comparative studies of long-term care and end-of-life services and supports. Dr. Zimmerman works closely with the National Institute on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association, and other organizations conducting research and putting the findings into practice. She has served on the boards of the Society of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, the American Institute of Life-Threatening Illness and Loss, the Retirement Research Foundation, the Mather Institute on Aging, the Center for Excellence in Assisted Living, and the Gerontological Society of America, among others.

In Dr. Zimmerman’s own words, “I’ve devoted my career to promoting quality care and quality of life for older adults. Dream Foundation provides me the opportunity to make my passion a reality by helping to connect individuals and their families with a true dream-maker. I feel as if my own dream has been fulfilled by being given the opportunity to serve the Foundation.”

Dr. Zimmerman has received more than 125 research grants from a range of funders, including two career awards from the National Institute on Aging. She has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications, written five books, served as a guest editor for numerous journals, and is the co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. She has been recognized as the nation’s top-ranked social work scholar in aging.

“Dr. Zimmerman’s knowledge and expertise will be welcomed, appreciated, and admired” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “As a leading expert in end-of-life and long-term care, Dr. Zimmerman will be an incredible asset to the organization and those we serve.”

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.