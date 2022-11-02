The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Celebrates the Return of its Reimagined Bacara Wine Tasting Room

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 1, 2022) – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the debut of its reimagined Bacara Wine Tasting Room, bringing forth the finest of Central Coast wines in the warm setting of the hotel’s beloved tasting room space. The new Bacara Wine Tasting Room features a curated menu of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. The new Tasting Room also invites regionally based winemakers to interact with guests daily and further enrich their connection to the Central Coast’s bounty of fine wine.

Wednesday through Sunday, the Bacara Wine Tasting Room hosts Star Lane, SAMsARA, Babcock Winery, Pence Vineyards and Winery, and Sanguis to meet with guests. The winemakers will be on hand to discuss the nuances of their vineyards, but also help visitors walk away with a greater sense of place and appreciation for the beloved wine region by the sea.

“We have opened the Bacara Tasting Room at the entrance of the property to tell our guests something we are incredibly proud of: that they have arrived in a world-class wine region.” Says Felicia Balli, Food & Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara. “Our space provides guests the opportunity to meet the faces behind our favorite local wines and hear the stories that make Santa Barbara County so special.”

Drawing upon the spirit of Santa Barbara and inspired by the Mediterranean ecosystem between Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific, the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room immerses guests into the very essence of the resort. Celebrating the heart of the American Riviera and territory of the region’s expert vintners, this reimagined concept takes guests through a journey of discovery by the sea. The tasting room experience enlivens the senses with flights of delicious wines alongside a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie, and artisanal chocolates. Menu highlights include Brave & Maiden Cabernet Sauvignon, with notes of blackberry, tobacco and dark chocolate; a 2017 Sparkling ‘Goat Bubbles’ by Flying Goat Cellars or the Santa Barbara County Premium Flight which features a selection of pours across multiple producers to showcase the different styles across the region.

The weekly schedule of winemaker visits includes:

Wednesday | Star Lane – Founded in 1996, owners Jim and Mary Dierberg, Star Lane focuses on the more robust and powerful Bordeaux varieties produced in their Santa Maria Valley, Star Lane Ranch, and Drum Canyon vineyards. The entire operation is one big family affair, with the Dierbergs’ grown children and their spouses intimately involved in the day-to-day operations of the vineyard and winery.

Thursday | SAMsARA – SAMsARA Wine Co is a boutique winery producing approximately 2500 cases of Pinot Noir, Syrah, Grenache, and Chardonnay from its micro sites within Sta. Rita Hills. Advocates for low-intervention winemaking, Winemaker Matt Brady works hard in the vineyard to ensure that grapes reach the winery with perfect ripeness, flavor, acidity, and tannins with as little intervention as possible.

Friday | Babcock Winery & Vineyards – Founded in 1983 in the heart of the Sta. Rita Hills, winemaker Bryan Babcock has been pursuing his passion for small production bottlings of unique, terroir driven wines with his new concept, AGRISTHETICS, which is the treatment of an agricultural domain as a piece of art. He is also an advocate for reforestation and the design of butterfly sanctuaries, along with the development of a whole new farming method that seamlessly integrates his vines with the forces of nature.

Saturday | Pence Vineyards & Winery – Pence is a small vineyard and winery in the Sta. Rita Hills of Santa Barbara County, producing Estate grown and organically farmed Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Gamay and Syrah. It strives to produce wines that are pure and honest, that reflect the beauty of its property and respects the historic traditions of wine.

Sunday | Sanguis – Sanguis wines are created in a converted warehouse in the heart of Santa Barbara’s industrial zone. Their grapes are grown in the tranquil Santa Ynez and Santa Maria Valleys, more specifically, the Santa Rita Hills, Alisos Canyon, and the hills east of Santa Maria. Sanguis winery believes that the ‘Secret’ to making great wine lies in working hard to establish an order that pulls the best parts from the chaos that is nature, with a predetermined end goal in mind.

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday – Sunday, 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*Closed Monday & Tuesday

Special offers for members and locals include:

Spa Club Members: 2-for-1 tasting flights, plus their F&B discount (15% Classic, 25% Premium) on everything. Priority invites to special winemaker dinners & events.

2-for-1 tasting flights, plus their F&B discount (15% Classic, 25% Premium) on everything. Priority invites to special winemaker dinners & events. Marriott Bonvoy: 20% off the Santa Barbara County Premium flight.

20% off the Santa Barbara County Premium flight. Locals: 10% off everything. (Must provide valid ID with local address.)

Following a tasting, guests and locals can enjoy some of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara’s most cherished dining venues, one of which is The Ritz-Carlton Bacara’s signature fine dining restaurant, Angel Oak. Angel Oak offers a dynamic menu that displays local flavors of Santa Barbara, featuring dishes complemented by herbs picked directly from the property’s gardens. Alternatively, ‘O’ Bar + Kitchen offers a menu of coastal Californian comforts with fresh ingredients including fish pulled directly from the shores, and Latin flair that pays homage to the destination.